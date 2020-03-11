Ocala elementary school teacher arrested on domestic battery charges

An Ocala elementary school teacher has been arrested for strangling a woman over the weekend.

Marion County deputies were called to the home of William Chartrand on charges of domestic battery Sunday. He claimed that the woman confronted him and screamed at profanities at him.

The fifth-grade teacher at College Park Elementary later admitted to deputies that he slapped her across the face, deputies said. He didn't mean to hit her after losing his "cool".

The victim told deputies they had been fighting all day before he finally began to choke her.

Cecelia Koon, the public information officer, said the Marion County Sheriff's Office has a zero-tolerance policy on domestic battery cases.

"We're going to do everything in our power to make sure that the aggressor and that person who is committing domestic battery is taken into custody and the victims are safe and protected," Koon said.

Marion County Public School administrators tell TV20 that Chartrand has been put on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $1,500.