Ocala golf club reopens to residents, operates on limited basis

A golf club in Ocala took the opposite approach to the pandemic by keeping its course open to residents.

After closing in March, the Ocala Golf Club reopened its doors Tuesday, saying they are a "safe haven amid the COVID-19 pandemic".

The golf club operates on a limited basis in accordance with social distance guidelines. Members and guests can reserve tee times, but walk-ups are not allowed.

If players use a cart only one person is allowed per cart. The club house, banquet hall and drive ranges will remained closed.