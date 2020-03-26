Ocala gym gives away free disinfectant

Their doors are closed but their arms are open.

All Florida gyms and fitness centers have been closed for a week now, under an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis, to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Before Governor DeSantis closed gyms and fitness centers last week, management at Zone Health and Fitness had restocked their disinfectant, but now that they are closed, they've decided to share with the community, giving it away for free.

Residents were able to drive up and stay in their cars while employees filled their reusable containers with the disinfectant.

Owner Ben Marciano said it's simply about helping out during a time of need.

"This is a time for us all to come together. I know a lot of times worry and stress can bring you down. Our heart is to help people in need. However, you can help someone in need, please do it,” Marciano said.

Staff gave out the cleaner from 10 am to 2 pm and again from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Marciano said, he will see how much product they have left and will likely set up to provide for the community again next week