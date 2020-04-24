DNA hit links Ocala man to a 2011 sexual battery case involving a teenage girl

On Friday Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Devardrick Antoine Bell, 28, on one count of sexual battery on a juvenile.

On October 13, 2011, deputies responded to a report of sexual battery of a juvenile.

A 13-year-old girl told investigators that she was returning home alone after a walk and an unknown male followed her inside.

The unknown male forced her into her father’s bedroom, where she was sexually battered.

After the battery occurred the victim found a condom used by the suspect and sealed it inside a bag.

A sample was collected from the condom, but there were no positive hits that could help identify the suspect.

Recently, Bell was arrested by Ocala Police for drug relayed charges. While in custody, investigators were able to obtain a DNA sample. The sample was confirmed as a match from the 2011 sexual battery, a warrant was then issued for Bell’s arrest.

On Friday, Bell turned himself into the Marion County Jail.

There is no bond.