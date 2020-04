Marion County Deputies arrested 27-year-old Bryan Aponte of Ocala for inflicting life threatening injuries on a 2-year-old.

He was arrested on an aggravated child abuse charge.

The victim was taken to the hospital on Saturday, the baby had multiple fractured bones and hemorrhaging in his brain.

Aponte admitted to the deputies that he violently shook the baby.

He is in the Marion County Jail on a $5,000 bond.