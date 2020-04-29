Ocala man charged with lewd or lascivious battery on 12-year-old girl

Back in July of 2019, a 12-year-old girl was advised by a friend to make lots of online connections to secure rides.

Jordan Belger,19, contacted the victim through Instagram and Snapchat.

Throughout their conversations, the victim revealed to Belger that she was 12. The victim shared with investigators that on July 2nd of that year Belger picked her up and took her back to the home he shared with his mother.

Belger told the victim that she couldn’t come inside because his mother was still awake.

He came back to the car and drove around town with the victim.

They returned to the house and his mother was asleep, this is when the sexual battery happened.

Later on, Belger told the girl that he needed to get her “Plan B”. The victim confirmed that the lewd or lascivious battery happened more than once.

On Tuesday, Belger was arrested by Inspector Erik Dice of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a Victim 12-16 Years of Age.

Belger is currently being held without bond.