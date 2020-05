Don Merchant was at Spin City Laundry when he saw a child wearing gloves inside.

He got paranoid and got physical with the child’s father and put him in a headlock.

Merchant was eventually arrested, his official charges have not been released.

Ocala Police is telling the public to be kind to others and to not be aggressive.

“If you see someone wearing gloves or a mask, know they are trying to protect not only themselves but also you," OPD said.