A man in Ocala is behind bars after holding his child hostage and leaving one woman injured early Sunday morning.

Ocala police say 31-year-old John Barrett head-butted a woman. That's when officers say he barricaded himself in a bedroom with their ten-month-old child. Barrett told police he was armed and would not take the child out alive.

A SWAT team and a major crimes unit managed to talk Barrett into surrendering. His bond is set at $1,000.