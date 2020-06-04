Ocala man arrested for allegedly committing sexual battery on a teenage girl

On June 4, David Saint Louis, 26, was arrested by Detective Jessica Galler of the Marion County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit for allegedly sexually battering a 15-year-old girl.

On May 31, Saint Louis came up to the girl at a gas station on West Silver Springs Boulevard and told her that he was a chauffeur. He then offered her a ride that she accepted.

Saint Louis told the girl he needed to drop his friend off and get some things from his house. On the way to his home in Marion Oaks, the suspect asked the girl what grade she was in. The victim told him that she was in ninth grade, and he then told her he was 24-years-old.

Saint Louis parked his car behind a house and under some trees. He then touched her inappropriately. The girl told him, no, but he said "No one tells me no". She was then sexually battered. Afterward, he dropped her off gave her his phone number, and told her to call him.

According to the report, Saint Louis bit the victim when she tried to push him away. The sexual assault exam backed up the victim’s story, she had bruising on her body and signs of trauma.

Detective Galler was able to identify Saint Louis as a suspect by different investigation techniques.

The teenage victim was also presented with a photo lineup with the suspect's picture. She identified him as the man who sexually battered her.

On June 4, the suspect's vehicle was located by Marion County Sheriff's deputies. Saint Louis was then detained and transported to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations. In the interview with investigators, Saint Louis claimed that the sex he had with the teenage girl was consensual.

Saint Louis charged with sexual battery. He sits in the Marion County jail as he waits for his first court appearance.