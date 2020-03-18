Ocala medical practice tests for COVID-19

Medical professionals say one of the best ways to fight the virus is to get tested but many in North Central Florida are having a difficult time finding a place to do that.

One private medical practice in Ocala is testing patients in a unique way.

Premier Medical Associates is doing drive-thru COVID-19 tests at their location off at 9311 SW Hwy. 200 in Ocala and another in The Villages. People are then screened via "televisit" by a doctor who determines if a test needs to be done.

Danilo Arsenijevith, the center administrator said, "as you can imagine, all the supplies, they're really scarce now. The test especially, that's why we're doing all this process because if we had unlimited tests, the idea would be to test everybody. Since we don't have unlimited test, we have limited amount of test. We have to screen the patients so we use them on the people who really really need it now."

When patients enter the drive-thru they never have to leave their vehicle. A medically trained professional swabs their nose and their cheek and then the patient self-quarantines for at least 72 hours.

The drive-thru has started testing on Monday with hours from 9 am to 6 pm every day except Sunday.

You can email at corona@pmacare.com or call at 352-259-2159