Ocala neighbors band together to help fight COVID-19

If you've been to the store recently, you may have had to skip buying some of the essentials.

Concerns over the Coronavirus have some stores running out stock.

Owners of the Brown Memorial Funeral Home have created these supply bags with paper towels, toilet paper, and water bottles, to help those in need.

Community members gathered at the funeral home to share information on the coronavirus with one another and connect.

"We can be vocal here, but now the word has to go out to touch and inform others who weren't able to be here,” said Dr. R.W. Colbert of Millenium Ministries.

And that just what this group plans to do.

The funeral home is also working to get supplies out to those who aren't able to buy what they need due to 'panic buying.'

"So this is what we're going to do, we're going to carry this to the young ladies house or the gentleman's house and give it to them and that's what we're doing here at Brown's Funeral Home, this is where we're going to start distributing from and if everybody could bring stuff down, we'll package it up and give it to the unfortunate ones,” F.L. Brown explained.

Ruth Etta Reed said she has just the person in mind who would benefit from a bag like this.

"I have a few older people from my church that probably could benefit that have arthritis and they're not able to get out,” Reed said.

But at the center of it all, it's just about doing the right thing.

"I'm doing it for the people who unfortunately don't have. I'm doing it from my heart,” Brown said.

The supplies will be handed out over the next couple of days.