Ocala police look for driver in deadly hit-and-run

Officers are trying to track down the driver that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed one person Thursday night

Ocala police say just after midnight someone was standing in State Road 200 near Southwest 43rd Street Road.

An unknown driver struck the pedestrian and drove off, leaving the victim lying in the middle of the road.

Another vehicle then ran over the victim. Officers believe based on vehicle parts left at the scene the hit and run driver's vehicle is a gray 2010 Camaro.

