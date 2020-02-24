Ocala police looking for thieves who stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Lowe's

Ocala police say two men stole more than $1,000 worth of light fixtures from Lowe's.

Officers with the Ocala Police Department says men in the security photos shown above took several light fixtures and ceiling fans from the Lowe's on State Road 40 back in January.

One of the thieves returned to the store the next day and stole more items, totaling more than $500.

If you have any information on this case or recognize the individuals pictured, you are urged to call the Ocala Police Department at (352)369-7000.