Ocala racehorse trainers face new charges amidst doping scandal

New charges in the nationwide horse doping scandal are affecting the horse capital.

More than 2 dozen people, including Ocala-based trainers, have been charged with giving performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses. This includes Jorge Navarro, whose horses ranked 6th in wins in 2019. Jason Servis, who trained 'Maximum Security' is also charged.

Horse trainers, vets, and drug distributors are accused of misleading and defrauding government agencies by disguising banned drugs with misleading labels.