An Ocala resident who was arrested after DNA linked him to a sexual battery on a child has bonded out of jail.

Sheriff's deputies say in July of 2019 Jordan Belger, 19, battered a 12-year-old girl.

DNA collected from a sexual assault kit from the victim matched DNA obtained with a warrant.

Belger was charged with 2 counts of lewd or lascivious behavior.

He bonded out of the Marion County Jail Wednesday evening.