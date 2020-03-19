Ocala residents donate to those in need during COVID-19 crisis

Some families in North Central Florida have been left without food and a place to take their kids, but in Marion county, two residents are trying to change that.

One business owner is helping to clean city parks that are closed over concerns of the Coronavirus, while the other goes grocery shopping to buy supplies for those in need.

Joel Hickman and his helper Matt are volunteering their time to help clean city parks.

"We've always tried to help out in the community and do things like that so we felt like this was a great way for us to reach out and work with the city,” Hickman said.

So far Hickman and his team have cleaned three other parks in Ocala.

When we spoke to him, he had two other parks on the list to clean.

"We're able to apply detergents to the playground. It's kind of like washing your hair, you put the shampoo on there, you let it do its things and then you rinse it off. On the playground, we use high pressure to rinse everything off that way we're able to move as much as we can,” Hickman added.

But he's not just cleaning playgrounds, he's also helping support Casey James and her initiative to help families in need.

"I just wanted to help anybody who was in this predicament during this time, and I just can't imagine not being able to fee my children,” James said.

With the help of Hickman and other businesses in Ocala, including Danny James Sr Refrigeration, Equine Medical Center of Ocala and Yards and Acres, James has been able to help a family of six.

On Thursday, the man who James dropped the groceries off to, requested not to be on camera but, rest assured, there was no shortage of thanks given.