Ocala set to swear in new city council member

After an election process spanning over many months, Ire Bethea will finally be sworn in as Ocala's District 2 council member Tuesday.

Bethea's journey began on September 17th of 2019, for the first initial election to decide Ocala's District 2 council member.

Then on November 19th, the first run-off election was held where Tyrone Oliver won at first but was disqualified from the position due to 30-year-old felony drug charges on his record.

On March 17th, Bethea ran against Lonnie Hooks and Reginald Landers, however, none of the candidates received 50 percent of the vote. This prompted a special election on May 19th, where Bethea finally won against Hooks.

Bethea told TV20 last month, "I appreciate this opportunity. I am very humbled by this opportunity, and I am who I say I am, and we are going to work diligently again to make this a very good place to live, work, and play."

The Ocala City Council meeting will be held at 5 PM, where he will officially be sworn in. Learn how you can participate in this meeting by clicking here.