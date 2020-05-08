Ocala will not enforce state executive order keeping certain businesses closed

The mayor of Ocala says the city will not enforce the state executive order forcing certain businesses to stay closed because of the pandemic.

He made the announcement at a press conference just before noon Friday.

The mayor says he's been working closely with Marion County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant since the beginning of the pandemic. Like Bryant, he's reached out to the governor but has not heard a response.

Guinn says that if a business opens its doors, they will not be responding to any calls about the state order being violated.

He said the main reason is that he's trying to help save jobs and small businesses from going out of business.

The mayor also said that people who gather in groups of 10 or more will not be arrested, cited, or fined and they will not stop any churches from holding services.

Guinn said he called the governor to discuss the order. He was told the governor was busy but that the chief of staff would return his call.

So far, that call hasn't come.