A woman from Ocala is now a multi-millionaire after winning the Powerball Jackpot.

Sheryll Goedert, 61, won the drawing costing nearly $397 million at the end of January.

The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs. The store will receive $100,000 thousand. Goedert chose to take the lump-sum payment of about $276.5 million dollars.