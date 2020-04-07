Occupancy limits still an issue for some in Alachua County

Government officials in parts of North Central Florida are making stricter rules in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Alachua County commissioners met to discuss public comment in virtual meetings and adding language to the stay-at-home order that requires face masks in public.

These changes will come when the county finishes its latest stay at home order.

One Alachua county shopper said, "You know people are really taking this serious, now you know it's very serious, it's not a joke"

Occupancy limits for grocery stores in Alachua county remains an issue that commissioners can not agree upon. Some say it helps deter people from leaving the house unnecessarily, others want to loosen the rule.

County Commissioner Mike Byerly said, "And I think that our goal should be to minimize public interaction in ways that they can't safely socially distance themselves. And by far, I;ll say it again, the line by several orders of magnitude, is where most people are coming into close contact with each other rather than being in the store and I'm talking about under then per 1000 square feet rule.""

Commissioner Byerly suggested a slight tweak to get rid of lines.

Liza Mosley, the shopper, was not only confused about the rules changing but also sees the occupancy limit as an issue.

"Go look on the emergency management page, Alachua county emergency management page, they just updated it and I was like ah you gotta be kidding me"

"Seniors don't have to go through that, they don't have to stand in line for a long period time , it's hot and also to me you're exposed to more elements in the air, just being outside like that. Even if you're not sick, somebody can cough and can you know what, everybody it's just not a good system."

Mosley shops in Starke, Jacksonville and Gainesville and says the lines outside are frustrating.

Despite concerns from commissioners Byerly and Chuck Chestnut, the occupancy limit of one per 1000 square feet will not change.

