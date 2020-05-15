Ocklawaha man arrested for having nude photos of a child on his phone

William Ronald Harrison III, 27, sits in the Marion County jail with multiple charges for allegedly having nude photos of an underage boy.

On Thursday the mother of a juvenile victim contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s office after she found nude photos of her son on Harrison's phone.

The mother and son were brought to the Marion County Sheriff’s office to be interviewed. The phone had images of Harrison committing sexual acts on her son. The mother also found four nude pictures of her son that were sexual in nature.

Harrison said he was trying to “teach the victim how to pick up a girlfriend”

Harrison was arrested by Detective Billy Burleson of the Marion County Sheriff’s office and charged with four counts of possession, promoting or presenting material depicting child sex conduct, one count of lewd and lascivious battery promoting sexual activity with a victim under 16, four counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sex conduct, and one count of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12.

Harrison is waiting for his first court appearance. No bond has been set.