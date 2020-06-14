Off-duty FWC officer shot and killed in LaBelle

An off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was shot and killed in LaBelle early Sunday morning.

Julian Keen Jr., the 30-year-old officer, was killed near Apache Circle and Nobles Road, according to Hendry County deputies.

Investigators currently have three people in custody and are questioning them, Hendry County deputies confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen, and our thoughts are with the family,” said Col. Curtis Brown, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Division of Law Enforcement.

The Hendry County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation into the death and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting.

If anyone has information about the shooting call HCSO's Major Crimes Unit at (863) 674-0406.