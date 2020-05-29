Officials discuss funding for ASO aviation unit at joint meeting

Commissioners with Alachua County and the City of Gainesville discussed funding for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office aviation unit at a joint meeting.

The city and county have jointly operated the county's aviation unit for 25 years.

City Manager Lee Feldman previously proposed pulling the city out of the agreement.

Some city commissioners say residents in the city limits are paying more than their fair share toward funding for the unit.

GPD pays out of the cities general fund while ACSO funds it through assets usually from criminal and drug arrests.