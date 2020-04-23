Ohio woman, 19, survives battle with coronavirus but loses her mother

A 19-year-old high school senior from Ohio is recovering from COVID-19. But after she was released from the hospital, she learned her mother had died from the disease, WTVG reports.

D’Jeana Roddy, 19, learned only after she had recovered from COVID-19 and had been released from the hospital that her mother, Danita Roddy, had died from the disease. (Source: Family photos/WTVG/Gray News)

D’Jeana Roddy, a student at Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio, says she thought the coronavirus wouldn’t affect her, but last month, she was rushed to Bay Park Hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

She immediately called her mom, Danita Roddy.

“I told her I was scared and I loved her,” D’Jeana Roddy said. “I was perfectly healthy before this.”

D’Jeana Roddy was put on a ventilator the day before her 19th birthday. When she finally woke up, the nurses helped her celebrate.

“I woke up. I was happy I could breathe, but I didn’t know what day it was,” D’Jeana Roddy said. “A nurse knew it was my birthday. She purchased me a cake, and when I woke up in the ICU, the nurses came in and sang happy birthday to me.”

But the 19-year-old was desperate to talk to her mom.

“I was worried about her because she was the one taking care of me. She sat with me while I was sick. I didn’t know she got put in the hospital. So, when I woke up, I just didn’t hear from her,” she said.

D’Jeana Roddy was released from the hospital Thursday. Only then did she learn her mother had gotten sick, too. Danita Roddy had complications while fighting the virus due to pre-existing health conditions. Her organs failed.

“When my mom was put on a ventilator for her breathing, her heart stopped. When they took her off of the ventilator, she just didn’t make it,” D’Jeana Roddy said.

The 19-year-old says it’s hard for her to grasp how her life has changed, while she does her best to cope with her mother’s death.

“She loved us. She loved me. I’m a senior. She couldn’t wait for me to walk across the stage,” she said. “I can’t even believe that I’m not crumbling, but she was such a strong woman herself. She raised me to be a strong woman and to handle what comes in life."

D’Jeana Roddy intended to go to Central State University, a historically black university in Wilberforce, Ohio, to study clinical psychology, but she says she will now have to stay home to take care of her 14-year-old sister.

"I know that I’m here for a reason, that I made it out of it. Greater is coming, even though this might be the roughest thing I ever have to go through in my life,” D’Jeana Roddy said.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral arrangements for Danita Roddy has raised more than $6,000.

