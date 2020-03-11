One Tank Trip: Gatornationals

It only comes once a year, but it brings over 100,000 people to North-Central Florida. This year will be the 51st annual Gatornationals, which is one of the biggest drag racing events in the world.

They have over 500 cars and features top fuel dragsters and funny cars that go 320 miles per hour down the track. The biggest superstars in the sport like John Force and Antron Brown will be racing.

They start racing on Thursday. The professionals take the track on and do two rounds of qualifying Friday, two rounds on Saturday. Saturday also includes final eliminations. The champion is crowned on Sunday.

Gatornationals are early in the NHRA drag racing season, but can still have a huge impact on racers' seasons and even their careers.

Kasey Coler, GM for NHRA, says, "So this is number 3 of 24. We race towards that championship. But really they kind of throw that out the window when they get to Gainesville. Its really about the trophy, the wally you win here. The Gatornationals can kind of make a career for our drivers."

This is one of the biggest events that comes to Gainesville each year and even attracts people from around the world.

Coler says, "We see crowds approaching over 100 thousand out here so we see a lot of folks. Everything from our competitors to the fans that come from all over the world really, I mean we have countries represented here."

The weather is looking beautiful for this weekend, so if you want to watch some high adrenaline racing, head over to the Gainesville Raceway.