One Tank Trip: Relax Salt Rooms

If you’re looking for the perfect place to blow off some steam here in Gainesville, look no further than relax salt rooms.

Relax salt rooms has been open for just under a month here in Gainesville, but halotherapy has been around much longer. It started in 1836 in Poland. It’s been around for over a thousand years in Europe and started in a small village in Poland where they were salt mining.

So what exactly is salt therapy or the more technical term, halotherapy?

Megan Forcey, owner of Relax Salt Rooms, says, “you just sit back and passively breathe in the salt and it helps with skin issues and breathing issues like asthma and allergies. It’s great for kids with cystic fibrosis. It's wonderful for psoriasis and eczema.”

Not only do they have a room for adults, but they also have a room specifically designed for children.

The kids room is under water themed. The kids can dig in the salt area, and there is a wall of toys to play for them. There is a table set up for coloring and a lot of them will set up board games or puzzles on the floor as well.

In addition to doing walk-ins and scheduled sessions, they also have different relaxation related classes.

Forcey says, “we do in salt room yoga once every other week. We do tai-chi every other month. We have crystal singing bowls once a month in the salt room as well, reiki, and crystal meditation that's guided, its a beautiful experience.”

Relax Salt Rooms is located in the magnolia park shopping center off NW 39th avenue.