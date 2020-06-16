One man dead, another in critical condition after Lake City shooting

One man is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in Lake City this morning.

Two men were shot Tuesday morning on North West Franklin Street, according to a Lake City Police press release.

Police believe the shooting happened because of an argument between the suspected shooter and the two victims.

The shooter, Christopher Dortly, 33, ran away but was arrested by Lake City Police. He is being charged with Homicide and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The victims were flown to UF Health Shands. One of them has died and the other is in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing