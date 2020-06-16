One man dead, another injured after Lake City shooting

One man is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in Lake City this morning.

Two men were shot Tuesday morning on North West Franklin Street, according to a Lake City Police press release.

Police believe the shooting happened because of an argument between the suspected shooter and the two victims.

The shooter ran away but was found later by police officers. He is now in the custody of LACPD.

The victims were flown to UF Health Shands.

Police officers have not released the identities of the victims or the shooter.

