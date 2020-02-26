One killed in a three-vehicle collision on I-75

Around 5:30 pm, an accident involving a car, a pick-up truck and a semi-truck on southbound I-75 left the driver of the pick-up truck dead.

State troopers are still investigating but tell us that the pickup truck was in the center lane and sideswiped the car in the right lane at mile marker 368. After losing control, the pick-up truck hit the semi-truck. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

Officials add that this fatal collision could be a result of the accident that happened on I-75 in Ocala near mile marker 352 around 1 pm. Four vehicles, including a semi-truck were involved. The semi traveling south on I-75 crossed the median and struck a car head-on. Southbound lanes near mile marker 352 are open.

All lanes on southbound I-75 near mile marker 368 are open.