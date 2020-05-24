One teenage boy killed in Dunnellon crash, other in critical condition

On Saturday night, A 16-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale was driving above the speed limit on SW 108th Street in Dunnellon. He ran a stop sign and turned right onto SW 186th Circle.

The vehicle then exited the roadway going south onto the east shoulder. It then crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

A witness was able to remove the passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Ocala, from the vehicle. The boy was airlifted the Shands hospital and he is in critical condition.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.