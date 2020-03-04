"Operation: Leap 2020" leads to 20 fugitive arrests in Marion County

20 people were arrested over the past week in Marion County as part of an operation to locate fugitives.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies and police from Ocala and Dunnellon as well as Florida Highway Patrol troopers worked on "Operation: Leap 2020."

The agencies used traffic stops to locate wanted people.

106 traffic stops led to 11 people being jailed and nine served notices to appear in court.

Deputies say three firearms and a large amount of drugs were also recovered.