"Operation Stomp Out" A Virtual 5k Run

The Salvation Army of Gainesville wants North-Central Florida residents to lace up their running shoes.

The non-profit is hosting a virtual run called "Operation Stomp Out". The event is designed to get people to run or walk a 5k distance between April 4th, 2020 and May 3rd, 2020.

All participants will track their distance online and report the numbers to the Salvation Army.

If you can complete the 5k in the allotted time you will be awarded a medal and t-shirt.

Major Hank Harwell of the Salvation Army said the money raised from this fundraiser will help the North-Central Florida community. He said this is a great way to motivate the community to exercise while supporting a good cause.

The cost to register for the event is $30.00.

To find out more information about the event click here.

To find out more information about the Salvation Army click here.