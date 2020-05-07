Organization creates "O2B School Again" fundraiser for teachers

Since The Education Foundation of Alachua County's annual fundraiser called "O2B A Kid Again" got canceled due to the pandemic, the organization created '"O2B In School Again'" as an alternative.

The virtual fundraiser is an effort to show appreciation to teachers by providing each one a gift card to a local restaurant.

"I have always been very impressed and encouraged by the way our community supports our teachers," said Rachel Debigare, the executive director of The Education Foundation of Alachua County. "We just hope that if you haven't engaged in any other teacher appreciation efforts this week, this may be something to consider."

So far the organization has raised over $12,000.

The goal is to reach $40,000 by May 15.

"This was a way as an organization we can invest in our teachers and show them that we appreciate them and that during these times so many things are changing and that we are here for them," Debigare said.

Below is a link to donate to the fundraiser.