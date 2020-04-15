Organizations create NCF Cares to provide relief during the pandemic

Residents in north central Florida can help those who are in need throughout the region by donating to a new fund.

The Community Foundation of North Central Florida and the United Way of North Central Florida announced a new community relief fund called NCF Cares.

“This is a way for those who are able right now to help folks that are most in need and we have a lot of them in our community,” said Alachua County spokesperson Mark Sexton. “It is so amazing what different organizations, people, non-profits are doing to respond to this event.”

The fund was created by the two organizations to serve and support local residents.

Donations will help with rent, utilities, food, and mental health services.

“Why would we try to reinvent the wheel when we got some incredible non-profits here locally that know how to do this work so that’s why we are helping to push out the word,” Sexton said.

The link to donate to NCF Cares can be found below.

Alachua County is also planning on launching a community calendar for events about food distributions.

Once the calendar is created, residents can call 3-1-1 to let the county know about their event or submit details about the event through the link they provide.