Organizations in Ocala gather to provide meals to those laid off due to COVID-19

On Saturday the First Baptist Baptist Church, Prestige Auto Sales, and Mojo's in Ocala gave "Take-and-Bake" meals to around 800 people who have been laid-off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Over 46,000 pounds of food were provided by several businesses including Chick-Fil-A, Publix, the non-profit His compassion, and Mojo's.

Mojo's was also one of the event's organizers.

"That's kind of unheard of, right? For different churches and rival restaurants to come together, but that's marion county; that's what we do here. Marion county is just such a giving community. I mean it's the most giving community I've ever been in. Usually we just have to post something and everybody just rallies together and just supports their own and today was a day to rally together and support the restaurant and hospitality industry." Rondo Fernandez, the Owner of Mojo's said.

Fernandez says there will be more events like this in the future to continue supporting the community