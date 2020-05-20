Over 500 families fed at food distribution in High Springs

Hundreds came out to the First Baptist Church in High Springs for food distribution on Wednesday.

The High Springs Mobile Food Pantry with food from Bread of the Mighty served over 500 families.

More than 20 volunteers gave out more than 10,000 pounds of food.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say the need has only grown.

" What has happened is that the need has more than doubled, now we are feeding a minimum of 500 family boxes, minimum. We've been up to 670. So we range within there, every Wednesday" Anna James, a member of the High Springs Mobile Pantry said.

The food pantry is open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. You do not have to live near High Springs to use the pantry, just a vehicle with space to put food.