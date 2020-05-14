Owner of stolen vehicle arrested in Levy County

Levy County deputies pulled over two people in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Alachua County, only to find out the driver was the owner.

Tony Whittle and his passenger Indigo McMahon were inside the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was returned back to Whittle after being taken but he neglected to inform the sheriff's office that it was returned back to him.

However, both of the people in the vehicle were found with drugs.

Whittle was also driving on a suspended license.

Both are being held in the Levy County jail.