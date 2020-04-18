Owners who lost Belleview restaurant in a fire, bounce back with new business

Back in February, Aunt Fannie's Restaurant in Belleview was destroyed in a fire.

It was very heartbreaking, as the owner AJ Umland owned and operated the restaurant for nearly 40 years.

However, the owners are still determined to bounce back.

The owners have started a new business with a food trailer called Fired Up BBQ Company.

The name was inspired by an employee fundraiser and the fire that burned down their original restaurant.

Fired Up BBQ Company, will be in a big black trailer in front of the Save A Lot parking lot in Belleview.

They hope to be open in early May. They'll offer to-go, curb side service, call ahead, and family packs.

The business will be permanent, but most of the proceeds will go towards the rebuilding of Aunt Fannie's.