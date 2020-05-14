YMCA starts phased reopening

The YMCA of North Central Florida has started its phased reopening plan this week.

The pool is open along with child care services for members.

However, there are some restrictions.

Child care is limited to 50 kids to maintain a ratio of one counselor to nine kids.

It's available to first responders, health care workers, and essential workers.

The pool will be open to members from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

"Our members are so excited to just be able to get back in the water. For a lot of members that's their health and well being." Angela Davis, the YMCA President CEO said.

All members have to do is schedule an appointment online for a 50-minute time slot.

Eight people are allowed at a time, staff will let people in one by one.