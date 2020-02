Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a woman was killed Monday evening while chasing her dog.

FHP says 53-year-old Ronald Stengrim of Hawthorne was driving south on U.S. 17, north of Gordon Wilkinson Road around 6:30 pm.

That's when troopers say a woman from Palatka ran into the roadway after her dog. Stengrim was unable to stop. The woman died at the scene.