Palms Medical Group hosts Easter food giveaway

Thu 7:35 PM, Apr 09, 2020

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -- A medical clinic offered food and other essentials to the community in a drive-thru style food pick-up.

Palms Medical Group in High Springs hosted its Easter food giveaway event.

250 families were given hams, nonperishable foods, and thank you bags with essentials like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and hygiene items as a gesture to give back to the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical clinic says the support of the local police officers, schools, first responders, and grocery stores played a role in the event’s success.

