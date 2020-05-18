Panel answers COVID-19 concerns facing Gainesville's district one residents

Local leaders hosted a telephone town hall to help educate residents about COVID-19 in district one.

City Commissioner Gigi Simmons, who represents district one, hosted a panel of experts from across the state including executive director of Gainesville Black Professionals, Virginia Grant, to field any questions Monday evening.

Several people called in asking about the economic impact of COVID-19 and access to testing.

“We have been aggressive in trying to combat COVID-19, we're hosting this town hall to make sure people in our community have the correct information and its' impact in our disenfranchised community,” Simmons said.

Talks centered around communities with socioeconomic disparities, healthcare access and pre-existing conditions related to the virus.

“So we're not going to stop there,” Simmons said. “We're gonna continue to educate, we're gonna continue to go out into the communities and we're gonna reach everybody that we can."

