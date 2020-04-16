Papa Luigi's Pizza treats customers like family

Debbie Thisse has worked for Papa Luigi for four years.

On top of regular to-go orders, the restaurant has giveaway days where people in need can stop by and grab a hot meal, free of charge.

Thisse adds, "And they seem very grateful and you know, very pleased that he seems to be the only one that does this, very supportive. We have some very very loyal customers and we don't consider them our customers anymore, they're family. You know, we look at them as friends and family, we don't call them customers anymore."

Papa Luigi's has served their family more than just pizza.

Customer Marianne Dillon says, "It's just that he gives from the heart."

Hot meals have been fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, macaroni and cheese and even peach cobbler.

Dillon says, "Yes his restaurant could be in jeopardy but he's still is worried about other people in the community and hopefully once this all settles down, the community will be able to support him and keep him with us."

In the last four weeks of giving out food twice a week, Papa Luigi's Pizza has served more than 2000 meals so far with no clear end in sight.