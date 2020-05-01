Parade held to give thanks to Starke hospital employees

A community came together on Thursday to say goodbye to their only hospital in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday the Shands Live Oak and Shands Starke hospitals closed, after being acquired early this year by HCA Healthcare. Bradford county police, firefighters and others held a parade in front of the Starke hospital, giving thanks to the employees.

Both locations will still operate as emergency rooms. Patients will be transferred to Lake City Regional Medical Center or North Florida Regional Medical Center.