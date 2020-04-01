Paramedic accused of stealing narcotics from ambulances in Suwannee County

A fire rescue paramedic is facing charges after he was caught stealing narcotics from ambulances in Suwannee County.

James Johnson, 43, of Lake City, was accused of stealing vials of medication from the ambulance and replacing them with saline, according to Suwannee County deputies.

Deputies launched the investigation after they noticed someone had tampered with the vials. Johnson later admitted to the theft.

He is charged with grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, deputies said. Johnson was released from the Suwannee County Jail Tuesday afternoon.