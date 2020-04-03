Parents search for digital tools to supplement education

With schools out of session, parents have had to supplement their children's learning, and that has many looking to the internet.

Parent Dave Stanton said he's been using the Duolingo language app and YouTube videos to help supplement his children's education, but language, culture, and arts aren't the only things this family is learning about.

"You can pop in, learn some Spanish, whatever language that you want so Duo Lingo is great and free. Also, we've been leaning on a lot of YouTube channels, you can get a little stir crazy sitting inside so these living walks, they'll go and they'll be multi-hour tours of a city,” Stanton said.

For the past several weeks, parents have been home with their children, taking on a teacher-like role.

But staying home has not only provided Stanton's children education on arts and culture, but they're also getting to know each other.

"It's also provided some great opportunities for me to connect with my daughters. Chasing Coral is a great documentary we just watched and my oldest and I really connected on that on the health of the oceans, so we're using this as an opportunity to connect that way,” Stanton said.

Stanton also recommends these apps to parents:

Education -

* Duolingo for learning or practicing a language: https://www.duolingo.com/

* "A History of the World in 100 Objects" podcasts or https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00nrtd2/episodes/downloads

* EdX to freely audit some great courses: https://www.edx.org/

Exploration -

* Living Walks through cities https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3iId8RgPvwX7niHr37YjKg

* Coral City Camera https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fcDAqe0RhKo

* Gary's art tours "Life Chaging Art" https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsMBvxA7DjpsBpSEHZqckhA/playlists

