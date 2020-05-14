Park openings and rule changes in Ocala

The city of Ocala is cautiously reopening parks.

They are modifying the rules for tennis courts, racquetball courts, and skateparks all public facilities that opened up in early May.

When public tennis and racquetball courts opened in the city, they were only allowing people to play singles. They have since changed that rule and will now allow people to play doubles. At the Fort King Tennis Center, the rules have changed as well, and people will now be allowed to play doubles.

The city said that people must social distance with at least six feet of space between each person, and it is recommended that you wear a face covering. According to a press release, "league play can resume after June 1, subject to sanctioning body approvals."

There will also be a change at the Ocala Skatepark. When they previously opened on May 4th only two skaters were allowed in the park at once now; they are allowing four.

Basketball courts have reopened in the city with certain restrictions. The city said everyone must play individually, and no competitive games are allowed. A maximum of three people can practice at one hoop, but they must have their own ball and maintain a distance of six feet.

Pavilions at public parks have reopened in the city to groups of 10 or less. In order to use the pavilions, you must make a reservation

Some amenities that will continue to remain closed are playgrounds, splash pads, and recreation centers.