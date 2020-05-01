Parks in Ocala will open back up to the public as the state begins to reopen

North Central Florida communities are preparing to make changes as the state begins to reopen.

On Friday, May 1st, public tennis and racquetball courts in the city of Ocala will officially open.

To maintain social distance, every other court in the park will be open, and you can only play singles. The public restrooms at the parks will remain closed. Park rangers will be monitoring the area to ensure everyone is following the rules.

On Monday, May 4th, the Fort King Tennis Center will open up to the public.

They will have similar rules to the public courts, including there must be a space between every occupied court, and you can only play singles.

Additionally, there will be no food or beverage service, and the pro shop will be closed, so if you are going to play at this location, you will be instructed to enter through the side gate.

If you want to play at the Fort King Tennis Center, you must call ahead to schedule a time. Staff at the facility will be monitoring to make sure everyone is following the rules.

Also opening up on Monday is the Ocala Skate Park on Northeast Ninth Street.

The facility will be open Monday through Friday, and to access the park, you must reserve a time by calling ahead, no walk-ups will be accepted.

Everyone will be allotted a one-hour session every week. The skate park will be limited to two skaters at a time. If you do have a reservation, you must remain in your car or the parking lot until your scheduled time. You must bring your ID because you will need it to enter the park for your session. If you are under 16, your parent or guardian can join you.

Staff will be monitoring the park to make sure everyone is following the rules. If a session is rained out, your session will not be automatically rescheduled the skater must call and reschedule