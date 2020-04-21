Patients schedule telemedicine appointments amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced doctors and their patients to make more appointments online.

Departments at UF Health such as the Department of Psychiatry has transitioned to 100% telemedicine appointments.

Since the outbreak, UF Health has had an average of 1,500 telemedicine appointments a day.

The primary platform for physicians and patients is Zoom and patients can sign up for an appointment through the hospital's My UF Health app.

"We want to help the patients," said Dr. Kishan Nallapula, Director of Telemedicine for Psychiatry. "In this time of crisis, we want to be able to be there for them and this is an avenue that we can be there for them and also help them go through these difficult times."

UF physicians are working to receive a grant to offer items such as virtual stethoscopes and to monitor blood pressure virtually.

"Just because they're not able to travel doesn't mean they cannot see the doctor," Nallapula said. "I would encourage patients and people in general to contact their doctor's office to continue to seek the care they need in an alternate of ways."