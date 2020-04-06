"Paycheck Protection Program" aims to help businesses keep their employees during pandemic

With a significant amount of people in North Central Florida and across the country unemployed and businesses struggling to keep those still with a job on the payroll, a new loan program is offering some relief.

The "Paycheck Protection Program," launched by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is designed to help local businesses with less than 500 employees keep their staff paid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As long as all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for expenses such as payroll, rent, or utilities, the loan will be completely forgiven.

"The key term here is that it is the 'Paycheck' Protection Program, not the 'Profit' Protection Program," explained Evan Pitts, the Senior Vice President of Commercial Services with the Florida Credit Union. "So this is intended to go to help employees get paid during this time. It's expected if a business owner applies for this that they're going to bring back some of those employees and get them back on the payroll."

Houses of worship such as churches and synagogues are also eligible for the "Paycheck Protection Program."

To learn more about the program or to apply, click here.

The application for the program can be found to the right.